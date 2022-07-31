Liquid Strategies LLC Purchases 34,499 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Liquid Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,499 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

EFAV opened at $65.68 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

