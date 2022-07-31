Liquity USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $178.60 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $178.60 million and $676,559.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 173,283,933 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

