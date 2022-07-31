LOCGame Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, LOCGame has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $87,927.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.
LOCGame Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio.
Buying and Selling LOCGame
Receive News & Updates for LOCGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.