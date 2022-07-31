Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,231,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.44. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

