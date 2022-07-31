LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPKFF remained flat at $9.38 during midday trading on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.