LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LPKFF remained flat at $9.38 during midday trading on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
