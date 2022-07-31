Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Down 32.2% in July

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 761,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 390,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 82,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 55.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNA. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 56,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,260. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Stories

