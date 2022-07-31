Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.34. 150,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,784. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Separately, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luxfer by 66.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.