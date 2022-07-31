Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.34. 150,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,784. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luxfer by 66.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

