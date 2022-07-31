Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDOUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Maisons du Monde Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOUF remained flat at $23.68 during trading hours on Friday. Maisons du Monde has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.
Maisons du Monde Company Profile
Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.
