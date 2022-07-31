Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.47 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.67. 284,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 158.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

