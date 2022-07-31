Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a hold rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.81.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$21.28 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$365,646.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,227.15. In other news, Director Claude. James Prieur bought 13,900 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$365,646.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$295,227.15.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

