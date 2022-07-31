Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,057 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Marathon Oil worth $47,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

