Marlin Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Marlin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $57.45 million and $11.54 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

