Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 376,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,913,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 502,746 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 258,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 102,526 shares in the last quarter.

Marlin Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

FINM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,666. Marlin Technology has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

See Also

