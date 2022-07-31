Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,204,206.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 19,157 shares of company stock worth $81,421 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 89,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $173.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

