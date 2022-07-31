Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Globant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Globant by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 349,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,867,000 after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,468,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average is $220.54. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

