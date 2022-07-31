Matthews International Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the quarter. BeiGene comprises 4.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BeiGene worth $33,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after buying an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,758,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.72.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

