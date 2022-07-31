Matthews International Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Burning Rock Biotech accounts for about 2.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 153,203 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 314.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,516,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,278 shares in the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNR stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.62. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

