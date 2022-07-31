Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $83,285,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after buying an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $13,682,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $24,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 6.6 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

