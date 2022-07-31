McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.19.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.65. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.