McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $287.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.65. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

