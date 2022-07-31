MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

