MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 790 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VFH opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.