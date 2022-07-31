MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.