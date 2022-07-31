MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

