MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

