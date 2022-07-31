Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Metro Bank Price Performance

MBNKF stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.