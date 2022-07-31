Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Metro Bank Price Performance
MBNKF stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Metro Bank Company Profile
