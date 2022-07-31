MiL.k Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and $7.24 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00620242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035137 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

