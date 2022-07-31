Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MICCF remained flat at $14.19 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (MICCF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.