Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. 4,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

