MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 678,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,822. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

