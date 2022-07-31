MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.05. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.15. MMEX Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 1.15.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

