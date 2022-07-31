Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
