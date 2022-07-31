Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASHR. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

ASHR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,589,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,822. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

