Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $99.62. 3,011,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,560. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

