Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. 23,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.