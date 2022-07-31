Morgan Stanley Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $773.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $773.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $794.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $669.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.50 and a 200-day moving average of $692.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

