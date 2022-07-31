Moss Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $7.85 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moss Coin has a market cap of $37.58 million and $7.85 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.87 or 1.00071126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

