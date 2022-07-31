Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MHGVY has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $22.92. 29,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,506. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

