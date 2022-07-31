Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.3 days.

Mullen Group Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS MLLGF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 5,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

