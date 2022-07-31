MurAll Achieves Market Capitalization of $422,492.02 (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $422,492.02 and $48,819.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MurAll has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,796.89 or 0.99988676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00130532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

MurAll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars.

