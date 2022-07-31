Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

