MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the June 30th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

MYMD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 90,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,654. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MyMD Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,073,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,098 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 357,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 160,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

