Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,114 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

