Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $164.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

