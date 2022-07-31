Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $35,791.35 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $35,791.35 and approximately $3,136.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,212,332 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

