National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,349. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.
About National Australia Bank
