National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,349. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

