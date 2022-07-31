Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.12 million and $138,165.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001529 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,018,901 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

