Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

