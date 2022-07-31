NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.31 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00018544 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $392.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,138,422 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

