NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.31 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00018544 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $392.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00102924 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00247577 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00039746 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008264 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,138,422 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.
Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
