Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.44

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Neblio has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $6.18 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 106.9% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017894 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,319,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,242,430 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

